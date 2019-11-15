A83 roadworks will mean overnight closures near Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Parts of the A83 are to be resurfaced as part of an essential maintenance project – meaning drivers can expect the road to be closed overnight.

The work by BEAR Scotland, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is scheduled to begin on Sunday November 17 through to Friday November 29.

The first project will see the road closed for a stretch between Inveraray and Loch Fyne Oysters – from Drishaig to Dunderave – from Sunday November 17 to Monday November 25, 7pm to 7am each night.

A lengthy diversion will be in place via the A82, A85 and A819, adding an extra 35 minutes to the journey for drivers travelling between Tarbet and Inveraray. No work is planned for Friday or Saturday nights.

From Tuesday November 26 to Thursday November 28, work will be carried out at a second site, south of Inveraray near the golf course.

With no suitable trunk road diversion available, amnesty periods will be provided at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am, 4am and 6am.

A 30mph speed limit will be in place outwith working hours.