Summer reflections brighten The Archway

Argyll artist Lex McFadyen has returned from France to showcase his latest work in an exhibition.

Summer Reflections features paintings reflecting the colour and light of Burgundy, where he now has a studio.

The opening night of the exhibition at The Archway Gallery, Lochgilphead, on Friday November 1 was well-attended with the colourful creations catching the eye.

Many commented on the brightness of the paintings, with the delicious-looking red cherries a particular talking point.

Wilma and Ian Meikle, owners of The Archway Gallery, said: ‘We are delighted to have Lex back exhibiting with us. His summer in France is well reflected in the light of the paintings.’

Reflecting on the evening Lex commented: ‘I always enjoy exhibiting at The Archway. It’s been an excellent start to the show with new visitors acquiring my paintings for the first time and previous clients adding to their collections. I’m delighted.’

Summer Reflections runs until Saturday November 23.