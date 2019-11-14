Semi-final success for Argyll U14 shinty teams

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A wet Inveraray pitch was the venue for a double header of U14 shinty on Sunday October 27.

First up was Kilmory playing Uddingston in the semi-final of the U14 development trophy.

Kilmory started the game on the attack and their sustained pressure paid off when Euan Gilmour fired them ahead early in the game. Kimory continued to press and Eilidh Cameron scored shortly after, whilst Euan Gilmour grabbed his second, all within the first 15 minutes of the first half.

Credit to Uddingston who battled back and started creating chances but couldn’t find a way through.

The second half was a tight contest, but it was Eilidh Cameron who grabbed her second of the match to make it four nil, which was how it finished.

Kilmory will play Ardnamurchan in the development trophy final.

The second semi-final saw Bute take on Glasgow Mid Argyll for a place in the U14 league final.

Bute passed the ball freely between their forward line and despite great battles across the pitch found themselves scoring at will.

Bute continued to show off their free-flowing shinty, however, great credit has to go to the much younger Glasgow side who played some great shinty.

The Bute defence stood firm against any Mid Argyll attacks and kept a clean sheet making the final score 11-0 to the islanders.

Bute will now face Oban Camanachd in the south final.