Hypnotic hilarity guaranteed at Red Star evening

Enter an altered state of consciousness with the talented hypnotist Ken Maybury.

Non-stop laughter and pure comedy is to be had this weekend for Lochgilphead Red Star’s fantastic fundraiser.

The entertainer will be performing at Ardrishaig Public Hall and the audience is invited to become part of the spectacular show, filled with mysterious stage hypnotism.

The football club is raising funds for a trip for youth players to Holland next Easter. It is a massive achievement for the group as they will be the only Scottish team competing in the 2008s section of the Amsterdam Cup.

Red Star youth coach Bryan Crawford said: ‘The parents and children have worked especially hard to make this dream become a reality and would like to thank the community for their support and generosity.’

Kicking off at 7.30pm on Saturday November 16, the evening will also include a licensed bar with a raffle.

This hilarious over-18s event will also feature live music from local band Restless Diesel.

Tickets are available from the Riverside café and Sei Bella hairdressers in Lochgilphead.