Raising a cup to RNLI lifeboats

The hall was filled for a convivial coffee morning in aid of Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) funds.

This annual fixture on the fundraising calendar tempted people to come along to Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall on a fresh, autumnal day for delicious home-baking and a cuppa.

There was plenty lifeboat merchandise to buy for that special Christmas gift and, if the cake with your cuppa was to your liking, a table groaning with home-baking for sale meant you could take some home.

Thanks to the generosity of everyone who came along on Saturday November 2, and everyone who helped with the event, £725 was raised.

The RNLI saves lives at sea all round the coastline of the British Isles. The organisation, founded in 1824, relies on donations to support the vital work it carries out, every moment of the day or night, 365 days a year.