News from the districts – November 8, 2019

Dunoon

Cowal Highland Gathering won a prestigious Highlands and Islands Tourism prize at a ceremony in Inverness on Friday November 1.

The Gathering beat off stiff competition from HebCelt Festival and Tiree Music Festival to pick up the Best Cultural Event or Festival award sponsored by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited.

The Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, now in their 15th year, recognise and reward the area’s tourism businesses in a range of categories, from places to stay and eat to cultural and sporting events.

Cowal Highland Gathering will now go forward to the national Thistle Awards, in Edinburgh in March 2020, to represent the Highlands and Islands.

Chairman Ronnie Cairns picked up the award and thanked the judges saying: ‘I’m so proud to accept this award on behalf of Cowal Highland Gathering. This year, we’ve celebrated the 125th anniversary of this incredible historic event and to receive this award is the icing on the cake. It is a mammoth task pulling the event together and this award is recognition for the hard work and dedication not only of the current event team and board of directors, but for everyone who comes and supports it, from our sponsors and patrons to competitors and visitors. It’s because of you that Cowal Highland Gathering has been held since 1894.’

Argyll

In March, instead of beginning another year of service steaming around the coast of the UK, the world’s last sea-going paddle steamer was found to be in poor health.

The Waverley’s boilers were in such poor condition it was decided not to continue to repair them but to cancel 2019 trips and launch an appeal to replace them with two new ones.

£2.3 million needed to be raised and to date the boiler refit appeal has passed the £2 million mark. Funds are still required to reach the final target and make the repairs so that Waverley will be back in service in 2020, including her spring sojourn to Oban and the Western Isles.

To further raise awareness of the appeal a number of events have been organised for this month in Oban, Inveraray and Helensburgh.

The Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, which owns the Waverley, is holding events consisting of a talk, a display of large scale working model steamers and sales of Waverley gifts and souvenirs, There will also be the chance to meet with members of the society and perhaps join.

The Helensburgh event is on Thursday November 14 in the Commodore Hotel at 5pm. There will be a talk on the Craigendoran Steamers and the large-scale model of PS Jeanie Deans on display.

Next is Inveraray, sponsored by Inveraray Inn, with a talk about the pier and the steamers which used it, along with two large-scale models of the Turbine steamers Duchess of Hamilton and King George V. This event will take place at the inn on Saturday November 12 from 11am-5pm.

Last in this tour is Oban, at the CalMac Ferry Terminal, on Saturday November 30, from 11am-4.30pm. A large-scale model of RMS King George V, which many will remember as the Staffa and Iona excursion ship until 1972, will be on display and Iain Quinn will discuss Oban steamer services and show a film of Waverley in the Hebrides.

Since the appeal was launched in June, donations have been received from more than 7,500 individuals. Applications have also been submitted to more than 40 trusts and foundations to help ensure the target is reached.

The response to date has been sufficient to place the orders for the boilers and generators so the ship can be fitted out with the new equipment in time for the 2020 timetable. She is booked into a shipyard in early January.

Tarbert

Girlguiding members from Tarbert are to navigate across the Irish Sea to Belfast, thanks to generous support from ferry operator CalMac’s Community Fund.

The village’s 1st Tarbert Guide Unit has been given a grant towards a cultural and educational visit to the city.

Girlguiding creates opportunities for girls from different primary schools to meet up and socialise together.

The trip will be a great opportunity for them to learn about a different culture, explore a new city and experience a busy urban environment.

‘To be a Guide means adventure and opportunity. Being a 1st Tarbert Guide now means an adventure can become a reality,’ a representative for the group said. ‘We cannot wait to start planning our trip to the iconic city of Belfast. It’s a city with a chequered history in a country with close family ties to many in our community. Thank you CalMac for giving us this opportunity.’

CalMac’s Community Fund is open to non-profit organisations and supports activities that benefit young people aged 26 and under from island and coastal communities.

To date, the community fund has supported 31 projects in west coast communities, including Islay Archers for its Archery for All project, Isle of Jura Development Trust in support of its Jura Basecamp project and to help train Campbeltown Sea Cadets.