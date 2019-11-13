Cracking opening for accordion and fiddle club

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club’s new season got under way at the Inveraray Inn to a packed house.

Club chairman Niall Iain MacLean welcomed everyone along for a great evening of entertainment.

Supporting players on October 9 were Fyne Folk, with Sally Hall, Alex John MacLeod and Jake MacKay on fiddles and Agnes Liddell on keyboard playing a nice selection of pipe marches.

Young Calum MacDonald on accordion played a lively set of jigs and well known singalong Gaelic waltzes.

Jake on ‘moothie’ and Agnes on keyboard played toe-tapping pipe marches.

A quartet of fiddlers and a guitarist from Lochgoilhead Fiddle Workshop, who were competing at the Royal National Mod in Glasgow later that week, came along as a rehearsal and delighted the audience with their chosen piece. This was followed by a solo from one of the fiddlers, Alison Diamond, accompanied by John Kelly on guitar.

Guest artists were accordion virtuoso Gordon Pattullo, with Malcolm Ross on drums. They did a couple of spots with 20 sets in all, including many of Gordon’s favourite tunes – Cuckoo Waltz, Jacqueline Waltz, Bluebell Polka, Furrow’s End – as well as cracking west coast pipe marches and waltzes – all sympathetically accompanied by Malcolm.

Before the final tune, the chairman thanked all the musicians for making it such a great start to the new season.

Next week, on Wednesday November 13, Kilberry man Iain MacPhail and his Scottish Dance Band make a welcome return to the club.