Police offer crime prevention advice

With darker nights drawing in, police in Argyll and Bute are offering advice on two crime types that often cause the most concern.

Police are sharing tips on how to protect your home against intruders and how to keep yourself safe when out and about.

Whilst crime levels in the area are at a historical low, it is still the case that people can reduce the likelihood of being a victim of crime. In relation to home security, simple good housekeeping measures can help to counter opportunist thieves.

Often criminals do not have to use force to break into a property because a door or window has been left unsecured. Police advise keys should not be left in doors or in sight. Car keys, in particular, are often found with the result that householder’s cars are also stolen, in addition to property from the home.

Cash, jewellery and small electrical items are most commonly stolen, so the advice is to avoid keeping large sums of money in the home and consider secure storage for valuable items.

Security lighting, alarms and good quality locks are a big deterrent and police stress that being a good neighbour and reporting any suspicious activity is also vital.

Inspector Julie McLeish also drew attention to unexpected callers, who often claim to be from a utility company or the council and wish access to your home.

‘These criminals can be very convincing but people should not feel any obligation to let them in,’ she said. ‘Ask for identification, call the company they claim to be from to confirm. If in any doubt call the police by dialling 101 and we will attend, however, if you feel threatened or scared immediately call 999. We would much rather attend a false alarm than have someone fall victim to doorstep crime.’

The chances of becoming a victim of crime while you are out and about are also low, but the advice is to plan your journey, carry a charged mobile phone, be mindful of your surroundings and look confident about where you are going.

Using headphones can make you less aware of what is happening around you. Stick to well lit, busy areas and avoid alleyways, parks or waste ground.

Inspector McLeish stressed stranger attacks are very rare: ‘Argyll and Bute is a safe place to live and work. If you have any particular concerns, officers are happy to provide guidance and reassurance. Our website contains useful advice or, if you prefer, call 101 and ask for an officer to contact you.’