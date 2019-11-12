Harry Potter Hallowe’en at pony club

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Harry Potter was the theme for this year’s Hallowe’en Fun Day organised by Argyll South Pony Club at the Long Walk arena near Kilmartin.

Even the judges – Ulla Riddell and Mary Lou Aitchison – got into the spirit of the day by dressing as Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall. After the fancy dress, won by Willow and Zoe, it was down to the serious business of collecting Harry Potter’s horcruxes from all sorts of scary places like Askacairnbaan and past the Whomping Willow (Rhododendron) of Poltalloch.

The fastest time of the day at the event, held on on Saturday November 2, for this challenging Handy Pony was five minutes 40 seconds but some took a more leisurely route, lasting nearly a quarter of an hour.

After a quick lunch of butterbeer and spellbinding snacks, the Hogwarts Games were next with equestrian quidditch complete with broomsticks, magical potions bending and a dress-up-as-a-sorcerer race.

Ponies, riders and parents had a happy Hallowe’en Fun Day which ended with spooktacular rosettes provided by Sheila MacCallum.

Darker nights may be here, but there is still plenty going on through the winter at Argyll South – so keep an eye on the club site for equestrian events in Argyll.

Results

Horcrux Handy Pony

Senior

1 Brodie Crawford, Toby; 2 Josephine Boase, Rhapsody; 3 Zoe Prentice, Cowal; 4 Alan Boase, Morse; 5 Isla McShannon, Frostie

Junior

1 Willow Ryan, Minstrel; 2 Amy Anderson, Ryan; 3 Louise Ralston, Nero; 4 Amy Anderson, Ophelia; 5 Ffion Lavery Jones, Pebble