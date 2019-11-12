Emergency economic summit in Campbeltown
An economic forum will be held in Campbeltown to explore development opportunities.
Following the announcement of possible redundancies at two of the town’s biggest employers, Campbeltown Creamery and CS Wind UK, an emergency summit has been called.
The forum will provide the opportunity for the Scottish Government to meet with Argyll and Bute Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, trade unions and employers to pool resources and try to identify any scope to work collaboratively to regenerate the local economy.
The summit will be held later this month.