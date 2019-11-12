Announcements – November 8, 2019

BIRTHS

PATTISON – GEDDES – Sean and Stephanie are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Skiellah, born September 29, 2019. A little sister for Millie-Rose, and second grandchild for Eleanor.

golden weddings

ARMOUR – CAMPBELL – At Castlehill Church, on November 7, 1969, by the Rev JRH Cormack, John to Mary. Present address, 20 Castlepark, Campbeltown.

Deaths

DOUGLAS – Suddenly at his home, 4 Union Terrace, Lochgilphead, on October 23, 2019, Robert Douglas (painter and decorator), in his 65th year, beloved son of the late Don and Iseabail Douglas, dear brother of May and dear uncle of Robbie, Stephanie and Lauren. A much respected work colleague and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10.15am, thereafter a memorial service will be held at Lochgilphead Parish Church, at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to NSPCC Scotland.

FOGGIN – Teresa (formerly Cassidy), until recently resident in Crarae. Peacefully in St Joseph’s Care Home, with her loving family close by, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, aged 91 years, Teresa, wife of the late Walter Foggin, a beloved sister of Pat, Frank, Brian and Gerard and auntie to Jeff, Judy, Kate, Annie, Megan and Christine. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at St Joseph’s Care Home Chapel, Westmorland Road, Newcastle, NE4 7QA, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by cremation and committal at the West Road Crematorium for 12.30pm. Refreshments at St Joseph’s after the service. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired, to Little Sisters of the Poor, St Joseph’s Care Home.

MACNEAL – Peacefully, at Greenhills Care Home, Biggar, on November 1, 2019, Morwenna Elizabeth Matthews Duncan (Wendy), in her 89th year, Lossit, Machrihanish, dearly beloved wife of the late Colonel Hector Macneal, much loved mum of Fiona, Jane and Torquil and a loving granny of Ben, Hannah, Rowley, Louisa, Madeleine and Molly. Funeral service in St Kiaran’s Scottish Episcopal Church, Campbeltown, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11.30am, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Dementia UK.

MITCHELL – William, formerly of Monabachach, Skipness, died peacefully, at Rutland Memorial Hospital, Oakham, on October 24, 2019, aged 85 years old. William was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife Betty, children Gordon, Andrew and Fiona, grandchildren Gemma, Melissa, Mitchell, Morna, great grandchildren Isabelle, Callum, and all his family and friends. William’s funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium on November 13, 2019.

SHUTTLEWOOD – Jennifer (Jen), formerly of Kilmichael Glassary, died October 27, 2019, after a short illness. Messages of condolence to the family can be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass, Funeral Directors, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – Margaret, dear cousin of May Harris (née MacKellar), passed away October 16, 2019, aged 83. Sincerest thanks to Margaret Sinclair for the comforting service at the crematorium and at the following burial of ashes at Achnabreac – Margaret is with her dear parents now. My heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful carers from NC Support, Naomi Campbell and all her team were so good and caring. Thanks to the wonderful nursing staff and all the medical team at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, and to the paramedic team for all the call-out calls they handled so well. Especially, thanks to all the team at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors who supported me at this time. Margaret lived all her life at Cairnbaan and was dearly loved.

MCGOWN – Wallace wishes to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of his mum, Cathie. Special thanks to Mhairi, William, Liam and Kevan, who were loved very dearly by their Auntie Cathie. Thanks to Kenneth Blair for his very personal service, and to the Ardshiel Hotel who helped us end the day in welcome comfort. Rev Crossan provided a truly beautiful and fitting service, which Cathie would have loved. Sincere thanks to all who paid their respects at both church and graveside. The retiral collection raised £582.74 for Lorne and Lowland Church.

in Memoriams

COFFIELD – Martin, November 12, 2016, loving dad, granpa and great grandad.

Missed every day.

– Martin and family.

MACQUARRIE – In memory of Christine, our sister, who died November 5, 2005.

– Kenneth and Hamish.

MCCAIG – In loving memory of our dear dad, Peter, who passed away on November 8,

2010. Also our dear mum, Isa, who passed away on November 9, 1999.

Memories are precious things,

They last from day to day,

They cannot be bought, they cannot be lost,

And no one can steal them away.

– From your loving family, at Meadows Avenue and Peninver.