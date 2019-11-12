Announcements – November 1, 2019

BIRTHS

MCCALLUM

John and Siobhan (née Dewar) are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl, Hayley Jean, on October 23, 2019, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A first grandchild for Colin and Jane, Strathnafanaig, Clachan, and a third grandchild for Alistair and Carol, Lochgilphead. Mum and baby are both well.

O’MAY

Jamie and Amanda (née Crawford) are delighted to announce the birth of their baby daughter, Karis, born on October 26, 2019. Big sister, Oran, and baby cousin, Connor, are thrilled to bits! Grateful thanks to midwifery teams at Mid Argyll and Royal Alexandra Hospitals.

Deaths

ARMSTRONG – Peacefully, at home, 47 Castleacres, Campbeltown, on October 23, 2019, James Thomas Michael Armstrong (Mike), in his 76th year, a much loved father of Kara and Paul and loving grandad of Ellie and Taylor.

MACCALLUM – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 27, 2019, Robert McPherson MacCallum (Rab), in his 84th year, 11 Sealand, Peninver, dearly beloved husband of the late Moira Galbraith, much loved father of Fiona and Lorna, father-in-law of Allan and loving granda of Liam, Rachael and Robert.

MCGOWN – Suddenly at home, 34 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, on October 23, 2019, Catherine Milloy McLean (Cathie), in her 89th year, dearly beloved wife of the late John McGown and a much loved mum of Wallace.

SIMERS – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on October 29, 2019, with his family by his side, Willie Simers, in his 73rd year, of Myfanwy, 2 Kilduskland Road, Ardrishaig, beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Karen and Claire, adored papa of Jodie, Iain, Jamie, Jack and Emma, and a much respected father-in-law of John and Graeme. Faithful companion to Isla. A good neighbour, work colleague and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Macmillan Nurses, Mid Argyll and Glenaray Ward.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACPHERSON – Malcolm, Margaret, Shona, Lindsey and Demi would like to thank their families, friends, neighbours, Graeme’s work colleagues, emergency services and the Mid Argyll community for their tremendous support following the sudden death of Graeme. They would also like to thank everyone for the hugs, letters, cards, visits, food, and messages of sympathy which have comforted the family through this heartbreaking time. The family would also express their thanks to Fiona, Roddy and Cammy (Donald MacDonald, Funeral Directors) for taking care of Graeme in such a dignified manner and Morna for creating the family flowers. Thanks also to James McLellan and Rev Hilda Smith for their help and guidance both during the service and at Achnabreac. Special thanks to Fiona for writing her poem and to Ali and Jeff for reading their poems in such a heartfelt manner. Finally, we thank everyone who attended the funeral service and interment. The retiral collection for the Cystic Fibrosis Butterfly Trust has raised £1,700.

MCQUILKAN – Sandra, David and Mary would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of Robin. Our thanks to the ambulance boys and the nurses in the Sunshine Room for their care of Robin. Thanks also to Rev William Crossan for a lovely comforting service, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for all their help and guidance and to Ardshiel for the purvey. Thanks also to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. The amount of £720.26 will be divided between Cancer Research UK and the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

WOOD – Cathie and family would like to thank most sincerely all the doctors and nursing staff at the Mid Argyll Community Hospital for the great care and kindness shown to Robert and all the family during his time there. Thanks to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional and sympathetic services, with special thanks to Roddy and Fiona; to Margaret Sinclair for the lovely service at Cardross; to all friends and neighbours for the comforting cards and flowers, and to all who attended the funeral service at Cardross Crematorium on Wednesday. It was greatly appreciated and comforting to see you all there. The retiral collection raised over £450 for Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital and for the Renal Unit at the Vale of Leven Hospital. God Bless you all.

in Memoriams

MACKINNON – In loving memory of our dear auntie Morag, who passed away on October 30, 2002.

In our thoughts always.

– Love, Annamarie, Allan and Jacqueline xxx.