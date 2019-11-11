Your Pictures – November 8, 2019
Regular photographic contributor Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye supplied this week’s featured picture.
The image shows creel boats anchored next to the log pier in Ardrishaig on a beautiful October morning. The photograph was taken from the slipway next to The Egg Shed.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PIC:
no_a45YourPictures_CherylRatcliffeNye