Talking newspaper volunteers give their voices a rest
Three ladies with a total of 64 years volunteering with Argyll Talking Newspapers have stepped down.
On the ladies last day with the charity, Monday November 4, group chairman Robin Finlay surprised them with gifts.
The Argyll Talking Newspapers charity provides recorded local newspapers for people who are blind or visually impaired and for those who may find it difficult to read their newspaper for any permanent or temporary reason.
Helen Gray has volunteered with the charity for 32 years, Heather Cameron for 18 and Avril Stewart for 14 years.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘Thank you Helen, Heather and Avril – we couldn’t have done it without you. Enjoy your lie in on a Monday morning from now on.’
PICS:
Helen Gray, left, Heather Cameron and Avril Stewart with Argyll Talking Newspaper volunteers.