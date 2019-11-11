Armistice Day 2019
Exactly 101 years ago today the armistice was signed, which saw an end to four years of mass slaughter during the First World War.
The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, 1918.
‘Sweet be their sleep now wherever they’re lying,
Far though they be from the hills of their home.
Women remembering the cause of their dying
Shall with sweet flowers to place over them come.
’Illean, ’illean, ’illean,
The dark has come down and now sunshine is o’er.
’Illean, ’illean, ’illean,
And you, who were starlight, shall cheer us no more.’
From Lament for the Lads, by Neil Munro