Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 8, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Firecracker displays

It was great to see communities across Mid Argyll coming together last weekend for bonfire and firework events.

The displays were truly stunning.

A huge well done to the organisers of these fantastic events. It is your organisation and enthusiasm that keeps the community spirit going.

Let us remember

Gathering again as a community, we will come together this weekend to remember those who have sacrificed in conflicts past and present.

For more than 100 years, people have suffered in active service and on the home front, in two world wars and in many other conflicts around the world. May we take this time to reflect on their sacrifices and remember those who suffered and died for duty and for freedom.

Filming fever

It is great to see another production being filmed in Argyll.

It is encouraging to hear from directors, like Charlie Rose, that despite the challenges that come from filming in such a rural area ‘it is well worth it’, with the ‘beauty outweighs anything else’.

Long may our interesting locations and spectacular scenery be a pull for the film industry.