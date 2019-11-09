Preparing to remember sacrifice

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

It is at this time of year, with November chill in the air and russet leaves falling, that our thoughts turn each year to remembering those who have made sacrifices in time of conflict.

This Remembrance Sunday, November 10, communities will gather across Argyll and in many other parts of the UK and beyond to think of the people who suffered and died for duty and freedom.

In Lochgilphead, a service of remembrance will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church at 9.45am, followed by an act of remembrance at 11am beside the war memorial, led by Reverend Canon Simon MacKenzie.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band will lead a parade from the church to the war memorial.

Soup and sandwiches will be served at the parish church hall after the wreath laying ceremony.

Inveraray’s war memorial will be the focus for a remembrance service at 11am. Anyone wishing to take part in the parade is asked to muster at the church hall, Inveraray, at 10.30am.

A service will also be held at Furnace war memorial at 1.30pm, then at the Combined Operations memorial in Argyll Caravan Park at 2.30pm.

Remembrance ceremonies will also be held at war memorials at Kilmartin, 11.15am, and Barluasgan war memorials, 9.15am, as well as at memorials in communities up and down the region.

On Saturday November 9, ahead of Remembrance Sunday, an annual service of requiem for the departed of the world wars at 12.30pm will be preceded by a half-muffled peal of bells.