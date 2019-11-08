Fantastic fireworks spark Argyll community joy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Annual firework displays lit up the skies across Argyll last weekend, with hordes coming out to support their local communities.

Outstanding spectacles, organised by enthusiastic and devoted volunteers, were hailed ‘the best ever’ by appreciative spectators but organisers claim it would not be possible without the community support.

In Tarbert, residents were treated to a spectacular display on Friday November 1, with Loch Fyne Pipe Band playing for the crowds and Tarbert’s Village Hall committee on hand, offering a selection of cakes and hot chocolate to bolster hall funds.

As in previous years, the display was launched from the middle of the harbour on the Beilding, offering a 360-degree view of the fireworks to the village. Firework fans of all ages lined the harbour area to be wowed by the colour and height of the rockets which lit up the night sky.

The committee would like to thank AM Transport for delivering this year’s fireworks free of charge and, if anyone missed the collection bucket at the marquee, there’s still time to make a donation towards next year’s event.

With wellies and winter woolies on, spectators gathered along the length of Lochgilphead front green for the the dazzling display on Saturday November 2.

The explosive grand finale left the crowd in awe as a barrage had the sky sparkling silver, gold and red.

Event organisers, Mid Argyll Round Table, thanked the community: ‘We would like to thank everyone who supported this community event. We can’t deliver the fireworks without your support and we’re really grateful to everyone who donated time, money or resources over the past weeks to make this fantastic community event happen.

‘A big shout out to all our local businesses who consistently support us. We are grateful for your support.

‘Tonight our community donated over £2,300 which is simply wonderful and allows us to plan for next year. If you enjoyed the event and have yet to donate then please do so through our crowdfunding page.’