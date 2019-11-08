Everything for the west coast home in brighter Lochgilphead
Lochgilphead’s newest shop opened its doors on Saturday November 2.
Shortly after shop owner Sarah Brolly opened the doors of West Coast Home at 10am the first customer, Jane MacLeod, arrived to peruse the range of quality goods on display.
With a wide range of soft furnishings, lighting and much more besides West Coast Home, situated on Colchester Square, offers something unique in Mid Argyll.
The shop’s very first customer was impressed. ‘The shop is really excellent, and it adds something to Lochgilphead,’ said Mrs MacLeod.
Tastefully decorated and refurbished into a pleasant and modern shopping space, West Coast Home is well worth a visit.
And with the recent opening of the new and improved Mary’s Meals shop further up Argyll Street, Lochgilphead’s shopping experience is definitely on the up.