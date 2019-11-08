Carers drop in to morning of poetic delight

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The room was filled with visions of misty mornings, dream-like selkies and heartbroken lovers.

Poet Alexander Hamilton delighted his audience at the Dochas Carers’ Centre, reading of several of his own compositions.

The recitation – under the headline ‘Whilst Walking the Dog – marked the end of an exhibition at the Dochas gallery in Lochgilphead featuring Mr Hamilton’s poetry combined with artworks by the poet himself and others.

A Tayvallich resident for the past quarter of a century, Mr Hamilton describes himself as a ‘property maker, mixed media artist and accidental farmer.

When not busy at the work bench on his small hill farm he writes short stories and poetry.

He explained: ‘I’ve always been surrounded by words, which perhaps stems from the fact my mother used to read all kinds of books to me from a very young age.’

Invited to read some of his poems at the Thursday Dochas drop-in, he held the audience enthralled.

‘I’ve never done this sort of reading before,’ Mr Hamilton explained.

‘I hope people took something from it.’