Argyll winners at Scottish outdoor awards
Many Argyll businesses and attractions were among the finalists in this year’s Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards (SOLA).
Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate and reward the best in the outdoor and leisure industry across Scotland.
The 2019 SOLA winners were announced at a gala, hosted by Des Clarke, on Friday November 1. Amongst the winners were Portavadie Marina and Spa which was crowned Best Spa Resort.
Argyll Holidays’ Hunters Quay site received the Best Inclusive Attraction award and was highly recommended in the Best Holiday Park category.