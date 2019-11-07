School competition lands £3,000 grant for Cairndow childcare

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Cairndow Community Childcare’s push to open a new centre has been handed a £3,000 boost – thanks to Dunoon Grammar School pupils.

For the fifth year running, S2 pupils at the school have been working on the Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI), exploring social issues in the community.

As part of the initiative they identified and visited charities which work to address these issues, before designing and delivering creative pitches to convince classmates why their chosen charity was deserving of £3,000.

Seven class heat winners contested the final at the school on Friday November 1, in front of an audience of more than 400 people.

A heavyweight panel of judges – including former MP Brendan O’Hara, Michael Russell, MSP, executive director of Argyll and Bute Council Douglas Hendry and Anne Paterson, head of education at the local authority – had the tough task of selecting the winning team.

Sophie Sumsion, Melanie Munro and Breagha Nic A Phi from class 2.7 were selected as the winning team – winning the £3,000 for Cairndow Community Childcare.

Head teacher David Mitchell, who also acted as a judge, said: ‘This was our toughest year yet for selecting a winner. Congratulations to Sophie, Melanie and Breagha for winning this magnificent cash boost for Cairndow Community Childcare. Their presentation was personal, passionate and very impressive.’

‘It is clear from their presentation that this money will be put to good use in providing child care to the community. I would like to thank the staff in our business and computing department for once again facilitating this and for supporting the pupils throughout the process.’

A spokesperson for Cairndow Community Childcare said: ‘A massive thank you and so well done to Sophie, Breagha and Melanie, all of whom came through our doors a few years ago and have now won the YPI competition. We are so proud of you and really grateful. Well done to all the teams.’

Though not successful this time around in securing the big prize, two other charities – Cowal Befrienders and Toward Sailing Club – will receive £100 from the school.

The YPI, which is supported by the Wood Foundation, is an active citizenship programme which empowers #generationchange to make a difference in their communities while developing a range of skills.