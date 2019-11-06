Funding boost for Scapa Fest

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A unique outdoor yoga and adventure programme is one of five events in Scotland benefiting from a share of more than £72,000 from EventScotland’s National Events Programme Fund.

Scapa Fest, held at Ardkinglas Estate at the head of Loch Fyne, has received £4,000 from EventScotland to enhance its digital and social media activities. It is the first time the event has applied for and received funding from EventScotland.

The event, which will run for three days from May 1 next year, will bring together global experts in mind-body health, outdoor education and environmental action to deliver immersive sessions to families and individuals. It prides itself in being a zero waste and ‘leave no trace’ festival.

Scapa Fest was named as one of the three health and well-being events ‘not to missed’ in 2019 and its community is growing worldwide with attendees from the US, Scandinavia and Europe.

David Adams McGilp, VisitScotland regional director, said: ‘With research showing that many visitors across the UK see Scotland as an ideal wellness destination, I’m thrilled we can support an event like Scapa Fest which focuses on the health of the mind and body.’

Clemence Cocquet, founder and chief executive officer of Scapa Fest, said: ‘I am extremely grateful to EventScotland for their support.

‘Through support from EventScotland, we can expand our promotional activity to continue to attract new audiences from further afield to experience the delights of Argyll and look ahead to establishing Scapa Fest as one of Scotland’s premier and pioneering sustainable living experiences.’