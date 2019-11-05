Your Pictures – November 1, 2019
A spell of beautiful crisp weather had Argyll looking her autumnal best earlier this week, and the sunrises and sunsets were simply stunning.
This image of the sun setting over Craobh Haven was taken by Argyllshire Advertiser reader Aileen Gillies on Monday October 28, the day after the clocks went back.