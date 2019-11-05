Stand against domestic violence
Argyll and Bute Council is one of just a dozen local authorities in Scotland to sign the ‘Make a Stand’pledge against domestic violence.
Domestic violence and abuse can be a driver of poverty vulnerability for partners fleeing abuse.
More than two-thirds of survivors of domestic abuse have reported their partners withheld money from them as a method of controlling and mistreating them, according to the Women’s Aid report, The Economics of Abuse.
In Argyll and Bute, work is going on to help women access financial advice and affordable housing, before and after they have fled domestic abuse.
More information can be found on the Argyll and Bute Council website.