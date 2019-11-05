Mod success stories from across Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

After eight days of competitions, performances and festivities, the Royal National Mòd said goodbye to this year’s host, Glasgow, on October 19.

Plenty of silverware and fond memories made their way back to the shores of Argyll and Bute. Following our photo feature in the October 18 edition of the Advertiser, here are a few more pictures from the event, sent in by readers.

Thanks to everyone who contacted the Argyllshire Advertiser with their Mòd stories and photos.

Eight-year-old Emma Litster from Lochgilphead competed in the Highland dancing competition on Thursday October 17, held at the at the Gaelic College. Emma achieved two seconds along with a third, fourth and fifth place in the competitions.

Lucy Jones, aged 12 and from Innellan near Dunoon, took part in the Highland dancing competition at this year’s Glasgow Royal National Mòd. In her very first Mòd, she received a fourth in the Highland Fling, third in the Trophy Fling and a fourth in the Seann Truibhas.

Niamh Devlin and Niamh Barr from Dunoon joined Lucy Jones in the Highland dancing competitions at the Mòd. The girls, all pupils at the Katrina Martin School of Dancing in Dunoon, placed well and won lots of medals.

A couple of youth folk groups from Tarbert competed at the National Mòd in Glasgow – the older group, Na Smeòraich, aged between 9 and 12, won silver in the Folk Group (under 13) competition. The groups had previously won first and second place respectively at the Mull Provincial Mòd.

The Johnston family made the journey from Bunessan on the Isle of Mull to Glasgow.

Logie, aged 13, and Archie (11) were competing in the piping competitions, while Megan (9) took part in the singing and poem competitions. Six-year-old Seren competed in the song, conversation and poem.

Archie won the novice march competition and Seren got a silver medalfor her solo.

Feorlin Renton and Rosie Blyth from Inveraray were awarded the silver badge for the second consecutive year in the 13 and under duet for learners. This was Rosie and Feorlin’s second national mòd as duet partners.

Solo singer Shona Keith from Lochgair won the Lochewe Branch Cup for Former Prizewinners of Local Mods and took a silver medal in the solo competition for a Skye or Sutherland Song.

Seven-year-old Sophie Philips from Ardrishaig won a silver medal for coming second in a class of 23 competitors for the learners solo singing competition.

Christopher and Euan McCartan from Ardrishaig took part in the solo piping competitions, with Euan taking second place in the novice march.

Caitlin Crawford took part as a soprano with Oban Gaelic Choir, while her younger sister Brodie won bronze in the 16-18 girl solo competition. Brodie is taught by Josie Campbell of Lochgilphead.

Angus McLean from Kilmartin won second place in the boys aged 13 – 15 solo singing.

The Argyll choir, Coisir Ceann an Tuirc, placed first in the open men’s section, winning the Mull and Iona Shield. The choir features Kilmartin’s Alasdair McLean.