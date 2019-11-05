Cairndow’s getting connected by community effort

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The end is almost in sight for a path connecting Cairndow around the head of Loch Fyne.

Phase one of the path project – between the Tree Shop at Clachan and Achadunan – is already complete, but the much longer stretch between Achadunan and Cairndow village is currently being built, high above the A83 trunk road.

Contractors have been employed to do the bulk of the work, thanks to grant funding, but 25 volunteers have been involved in what has become a real community effort.

When complete, the five foot wide path, with a firm surface suitable for walking or cycling, will feature 11 bridges crossing burns and will have a specially designed crossing at the A83 above Cairndow village.

The project, part of the Cairndow Action Plan, is on track for completion by the end of the year.