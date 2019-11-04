Police report – November 1, 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Damage to vehicle

The bumper of a Volkswagen Passat was damaged by another vehicle in the car park of Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, sometime between 9.20am and 10.30am on Tuesday October 15. The driver of the offending car failed to stop and report the collision. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

Car scratched

The passenger side bodywork of a blue Ford Fiesta was scratched sometime between 3pm on Saturday October 14 and noon on Monday October 16, on Barmore Road, Tarbert. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Possession of drugs

A man, aged 26, was charged with being in possession of cannabis in a property on Glenfyne Crescent, Ardrishaig, at 10.40am on Wednesday October 23. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour and assault

Following a report of a man in Tarbert behaving in an abusive manner, damaging property, assaulting a woman and sending threatening messages a 32-year-old was arrested on Wednesday October 23 at 4.30pm. The man was later charged with the offences, held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Fraud

Sometime between Monday October 21 and Wednesday October 23, at Tarbert Medical Centre, a woman, aged 32, allegedly fraudulently obtained a prescription. The woman was later arrested and charged with fraud and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vandalism

Police are investigating after the driver’s side of a blue Ford Mondeo was scratched from front to back on Harbour Street, Tarbert, sometime between 9am and 5pm on Friday October 2. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Failure to stop after accident

On Saturday October 26, sometime between 4pm and 5pm, a grey Toyota Yaris was seen being driven dangerously and at excessive speed on the Crinan Canal towpath in Ardrishaig and on Chalmers Street, Ardrishaig. The vehicle also collided with a lamp post in Chalmers Street. Police are investigating and appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.