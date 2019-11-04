Get jogging in Tayvallich
A new North Knapdale Jog Scotland group is on the starting blocks.
The group offers a social setting for beginners, so no previous experience of jogging is required.
All levels of experience are, however, welcome.
Anyone coming along is asked to bring a head torch, reflective gear and to wear bright colours – no black.
The group will start on Thursday November 7 at 6.15pm with a warm-up at the Tayvallich Sports Court.
Call 07747 835174 to find out more.