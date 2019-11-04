Clergyman raises concerns over Cairnbaan junction

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Concerns have been raised over the safety of the Cairnbaan junction where drivers join the A816 road between Lochgilphead and Oban.

Rev Canon Simon Mackenzie first voiced his worries in a letter published in the Argyllshire Advertiser on October 18. In his letter, the priest for the Scottish Episcopal charges in Mid Argyll and Arran explained his concern had grown after witnessing two serious road accidents in the summer.

He described the junction as ‘very deceptive’ and raised the issue of the 100m warning sign of the junction leaning to one side, into a sallow tree, becoming ‘effectively invisible’. At that time, he had contacted Argyll and Bute Council but had had no response. The sign has still not been straightened.

Since publication of Father Simon’s letter, an additional sign has been put up at the junction itself but it is tacked on to the back of a much larger sign beside the large yellow sign for the Egg Shed in Ardrishaig. Father Simon claims this positioning means drivers’ attention is detracted from the give way sign.

Father Simon said: ‘It seemed quite insignificant to me when I came down one afternoon last week. In addition, a short way back from the junction, the road appears to be one straight road with no junction – just where one ought to be starting to lose speed, but the long straight vista encourages the exact opposite.

‘The white lines on the road itself are antique and largely absent – quite invisible. It’s quite a scandal, given the seriousness of the summer accidents, that they haven’t been re-painted. I think there needs to be something painted on the road. Perhaps a stop or danger sign?’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘The junction has an advance junction warning sign, a give way sign and markings. Those driving with due care and attention should have no issue with this. Junction lining at the A816, Cairnbaan back road and at the canal will be part of our hand-lining programme starting in Mid Argyll this week.

‘We will straighten the pole and remove branches in due course, as part of ongoing maintenance, to improve visibility of the advance warning sign. The junction sign is clearly visible on the approach.

‘The Egg Shed sign is not considered an issue, however, our network team leader will reassess this.’