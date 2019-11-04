Champions defeated at Kyles as they receive league trophy

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mowi Premiership

Kyles Athletic 1 Kingussie 0

It was title celebration day for champions Kingussie as they were presented with the Mowi National Premiership trophy following their match with Kyles Athletic at Kames Playing Fields.

The match itself on Saturday October 26 went the home side’s way though, as they won for the fourth successive game, inflicting just the second defeat of the season on Kingussie.

The only goal of the game came after five minutes and there looked to be a touch of good fortune about it. Kyles put together nice build up play, working the ball wide to Robbie MacLeod near the corner flag. MacLeod lofted the ball into the goal area and Colin MacDonald leapt with his stick in one hand but in the melee the final touch seemed to be off Kingussie defender Robert Mabon.

The victory means Kyles stay third, a point ahead of Oban Camanachd, both sides having two matches left.

After the final whistle, Kingussie skipper Robert Mabon stepped forward to receive the Premiership trophy from Alistair Geddes of sponsors Mowi and it now sits next to the Artemis Macaulay Cup in the Kingussie trophy cabinet.