Cairndow Clay Target Club
A mixed bag of weather greeted shooters for the down-the-line competition at Cairndow on Saturday October 26.
Challenging light conditions made the targets virtually impossible to see at times.
Competitors and Cairndow Clay Target Club members thank Susie Croot for keeping them fed and watered.
Persevering in the changeable weather, the prizewinners were: 1 = Alan Brown and Nick McFarlane, 145/150; 3 Ted Blakeway, 144; 4 John Gilchrist, 142; 5 Jay Shields 139. Junior Winner: Scott Cameron, 119.