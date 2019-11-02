Learning and pride at Achahoish Primary
Achahoish Primary School pupils held a ‘Sharing Our Learning’ afternoon and Macmillan coffee afternoon on October 3.
The children took friends and family on a tour of the school, talking about the learning that has been going on this term. Guests were interested in pupils’ research into farming and their beautiful art work. Pupils had been busy baking for the coffee afternoon, using numeracy skills to weigh, measure and time their baking.
Each child was proud to be presented with the gift of a new Achahoish Primary School jumper highlighting the school vision of ‘learning together for our future’.
The coffee afternoon raised £102 and school staff and pupils thank the community for its continued support.