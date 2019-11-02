Aileen’s close shave helps charity – and saves shampoo

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

In front of friends and family, Aileen McGowan watched her flowing locks hit the floor of the George Hotel – with husband Chris wielding the clippers.

Aileen was braving the shave to raise money for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

Aileen and her husband Chris, originally from Airdrie, decided to raise money for the charity after 58-year-old Chris suffered a mini stroke on October 30 2018.

After spending some time in hospital, he underwent lifesaving surgery. While in recovery a bleed was found and Chris was rushed back into theatre. After receiving platelets, a blood clot was found and removed and Chris was back on the road to recovery.

The stroke affected Chris, a keen runner, both physically and mentally. Running had become a challenge for him, and living life at a slower pace was a massive adjustment.

In February this year he returned to work at MacLeod Construction Ltd and by spring he was slowly beginning to get back into his running.

Chris decided completed the Glasgow 10k in June, accompanied by his son Christopher and son-in-law Paul O’Neil, raising an incredible £1,000 in the process.

Aileen felt it was her turn to raise some cash for the charity, so on Saturday October 26 in the George Hotel, Inveraray, she allowed Chris to shave off her blonde locks.

As the crowds gathered in the George – and with Chris, clippers in hand, looking suspiciously eager to get started – Aileen’s God-daughter Millie, aged 10, made the first ceremonial cut with scissors.

After a quick trim Chris got started as his wife sat, smiling nervously.

Speaking afterwards, flowing locks lying at her feet, 44-year-old Aileen said: ‘Oh my God. It’s so surreal. It’s as though it’s been a dream, but now it’s done, it’s brilliant.

‘And I’ll save on shampoo and conditioner!’

She laughed: ‘My mum’s going to have a fit when she sees it.’

‘To be honest, it’s quite emotional after what we’ve been through, said Chris. ‘I’m over the moon that she’s done it.

‘She’s a brave woman.’

Chris continued: ‘Between Furnace, Minard, Lochgilphead and Inveraray, the people have been so generous. Thanks particularly to A&C Builders for their generous donation. It has been fantastic and I want to thank everyone for their support.’

Aileen’s brave head shave raised £2,000 for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

