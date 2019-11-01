New shop at home in Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A new shop in the square is ready to open its doors, much to the delight of curious shoppers.

West Coast Home, on the corner of Colchester Square, Lochgilphead, is a home interiors shop selling soft furnishings, clocks, striking lamps and much more.

Sarah Brolly, owner of West Coast Home, studied marketing, technology and enterprise at Glasgow Caledonian University and has always dreamed of opening her own shop.

When the old Dalriada DIY and Hardware shop unit became available in April this year, Sarah knew this was a rare and special opportunity.

‘It was a now or never moment,’ explained Sarah. ‘My dream to have a business of my own had been niggling away at me, so when the unit became available and in such a fantastic location it was an opportunity too good to miss.

‘I knew such a prime location wouldn’t be available for long. If I didn’t take the leap I never would.

‘It’s been a lot of hard work modernising the unit from a hardware store but I am excited to open the doors and let everyone see what’s been going on.’

West Coast Home will open tomorrow – Saturday November 2 – at 10am.

And for a special bonfire night and opening celebration, the shop will open late into Saturday evening, giving shoppers a chance to get their eye in for some new stylish homewares.