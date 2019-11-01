Double victory for Red Star youth teams

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Red Star 2007s and 2004s secured wins in their first home league games of the season on Sunday October 27.

The 2007s welcomed Victoria Park from Glasgow to the astro pitch in Lochgilphead and a fine performance saw them win 4-1.

A closely-contested first half saw Star keeper Urquhart pull off a couple of fine saves, whilst a strike from Gibson was deflected into the goal to put Star 1-0 ahead at half-time.

The Lochgilphead boys stepped things up in the second half. Semple scored twice, once direct from a corner and the second a terrific solo effort. Star’s fourth goal was a great team move, finished off well by the hard-working Cooper.

Victoria Park scored a consolation goal but it was another impressive team display to continue a great start to the season.

The 2004s entertained St Patrick’s Sports Academy in a goal-fest which saw the Lochgilphead boys eventually emerge with a 6-5 win in a game that had just about everything.

St Patrick’s started well but it was Star who took the lead with a great finish by McLean. St Patrick’s fought back and equalised. This galvanised Star into action and they scored three goals in a great spell. West fired in from the edge of the box, Aitken curled a free kick into the top corner and sharp pressing from McMurchy allowed him to pounce on a loose ball and finish neatly in the corner. Halftime 4-1 to Star.

The second half was completely different as St Patrick’s showed what a good team they are, forcing Star back on the defensive. Both teams traded penalties, with Aitken adding his second of the day to make the score 5-2. St Patrick’s kept battling and it was their turn to score three, leave the score 5-5.

In a nail-biting end to the game, Star forced a corner and Caskie forced the ball into the net with seconds remaining.

This was a hugely entertaining game and a hard-fought three points for the Lochgilphead youngsters.