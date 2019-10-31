Plenty of pink with tea and cakes at Mid Argyll Hospital

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The foyer at Mid Argyll Hospital was bustling for the annual extravaganza of pink and pastries.

Staff and visitors packed the space for the Wear it Pink and MacMillan Cancer Support joint coffee morning, enjoying some excellent home baking, washed down with tea and chat.

Kathleen Young of the Macmillan fundraising committee said: ‘On behalf of staff at Mid Argyll Hospital and the local committee, I would like to extend thanks to everyone for making this day such a success.

‘It was lovely to have the continued support . Organisers are genuinely overwhelmed by the generosity of the community who purchased raffle tickets, baked cakes, donated raffle prizes and came along on the day to show their support. Thanks again to the local Co-op for their donations.’

The fantastic sum of £2501.12 was raised, to be equally divided between the 2 charities.