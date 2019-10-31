Give a gift of original fine art this Christmas
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Argyll Fyne Art Group is delighted to announce an exhibition of affordable work in the Dochas Centre.
The exhibition will provide a great opportunity to buy unique and affordable works of art, ideal for Christmas gifts for family and friends.
The original pieces include watercolour, acrylic and mixed media artworks with prices starting from £40.
The exhibition will run from Monday November 4 to December 18. Opening hours vary: Mondays to Thursdays 9am-5pm and Fridays 9am-3pm.
The Argyll Fyne Art Group meets every Wednesday fortnight from 10am-4pm at Minard Village Hall. Everyone is welcome to join as the group enjoy tutorials by a variety of local artists throughout the year.
The group would like to thank the Dochas Centre for hosting this exhibition.