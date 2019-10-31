Argyll artist returns from France with new exhibition

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Award-winning Argyll artist Lex McFadyen has returned to the area for the opening of a new exhibition.

McFadyen has spent the summer in France creating the work for this show and his new paintings reflect the colour and light of Burgundy, where he now has a studio.

His work is heavily inspired by the medieval village of Noyers sur Serein, where Lex also curates the annual Dix Artistes Ecossais exhibition which has featured other Argyll artists, including Gillian Goodheir, Rebecca Barnett and Victoria Maxwell Macdonald.

It has been a difficult period for Lex as he recovers from a brain haemorrhage he suffered in his French studio back in June 2018. The quick medical attention he received and a helicopter rescue to Dijon, where he spent three weeks in intensive care, have vastly aided his recovery.

Despite the trauma of his brain injury, his most recent work is undoubtedly brighter and more joyful. Back working, his new paintings reflect the long summer days and beautiful light of the Chablis wine-growing countryside.

The Summer Reflections exhibition, held at the Archway Gallery, Lochgilphead, will run from November 2 to 23, Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.