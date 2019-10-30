What would you spend scarce council money on?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council is asking members of the public about their priorities for council services, as it prepares to bridge an estimated £9.2m funding gap in 2020/21.

Council leader Councillor Aileen Morton explained: ‘Unfortunately, it has become the norm to speak every year about how much of a funding gap the council has.

‘Every year of reduced funding brings us closer to being able to provide only those services councils have a duty to deliver. Argyll and Bute, however, needs its council to do more than just our duty – despite funding gaps. Argyll and Bute needs the council to invest in its long-term future as well as in services that are most vital now.

‘Local people’s views have helped the council reach decisions in previous years and we would welcome them again.’

Councillor Gary Mulvaney, depute leader, added: ‘There won’t be much time between finding out how much funding the council has for 2020/21, and having to set our budget.

‘Most (80 per cent) of our funding comes from the Scottish Government. We won’t know how much Argyll and Bute’s allocation is until the end of the year, but have to set our budget in February 2020.

‘All options for making savings therefore have to be identified just now. We are asking people to give us their views on priorities for the council’s work so that budget decisions can match local priorities, in as far as funding allows.’

The consultation, which opened on October 28 and runs until December, is available on the council’s website.

Printed copies are available in council customer service points or by contacting the council at planningourfuture@argyll-bute.gov.uk or on 01546 604171.