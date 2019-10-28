Funding advice event for Argyll charities
Charities and community groups in Argyll and Bute are to benefit from a free funding workshop held by People’s Postcode Lottery and Brendan O’Hara MP.
With idea and knowledge sharing, specialist funding advice on meeting the criteria and a question and answer session, the workshop is designed to support smaller charities applying for funding from £500 up to £20,000.
The workshop will take place from 10am until noon on Friday November 1 at the Queen’s Hall, Dunoon.
The workshop will look at three charitable, grant-giving trusts funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery – People’s Postcode Trust, Postcode Community Trust and Postcode Local Trust.
These trusts fund projects which promote human rights, combat discrimination and poverty, improve community health and well-being, tackle isolation, support arts and physical recreation and increase access to outdoor and green space and much more.
Last year, more than £8 million raised by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, was awarded to thousands of charities and good causes across Britain. Projects across Argyll and Bute have received more than £260,991.
To attend the workshop, contact funding@postcodelottery.co.uk.