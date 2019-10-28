Flood prevention project consultations

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The third in a series of public consultation events was held this week in Lochgilphead and Tarbert as part of Argyll and Bute Council’s flood risk management plan.

The events, on October 22 October 23, allowed members of the public to hear and discuss potential plans to help prevent flooding.

Representatives from the council and flood defence experts answered questions and delivered a presentation discussing the results of their findings, explaining the chosen solution for each area.

In Lochgilphead, experts are recommending Property Flood Protection (PFP) to protect individual properties from flooding through flow entryways such as doors and windows, brickwork and sewage systems.

Properties are adapted to better withstand flooding with measures including lifting of electrical sockets and flood proof paint and flooring.

In Tarbert, it is thought a combination of permanent and demountable direct defences would be a preferred option.

This would involve a permanent low wall with a demountable wall on top. The defence would tie in with high ground on either side of the harbour, totalling 515m of defence. Flood gates would be required to provide access to slipways and to provide vehicle access to the seaward side of the harbour.

PFP could also be employed as part of a formal scheme to protect isolated properties that are not protected as part of the direct defence option.

Public feedback will help inform the final phase of each flood study to identify a preferred flood scheme solution which may then be presented for consideration to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency and the Scottish Government.

Further information, including the presentation slides, can be found on Argyll and Bute Council’s website.

If anyone has any comments or questions for the study team, email them directly to morag.hutton@aecom.com