Police report – October 25, 2019

Wall damaged – witness appeal

Sometime between 1pm on Monday October 7 and 7pm on Friday October 11, a patio wall outside 14 Jubilee Terrace, Lochgilphead, was damaged. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Abusive behaviour

Police officers were called to a disturbance in Ardfern at 10.40am on Friday October 18. A 50-year-old man was later arrested for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Held for court

On Friday October 18 at about 10.45am, police officers were called to an disturbance in Main Street, Inveraray. A man, aged 30, was arrested for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner. He was charged, held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs

At around 3am on Monday October 21 on Tarbert Road, Ardrishaig, a vehicle was stopped and three men were searched. A man, aged 25, was allegedly found to be in possession of cannabis. He was charged with the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.