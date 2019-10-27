Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – October 25, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Talented Argyll

We have been overwhelmed this week by the musical talent across Argyll – from world-winning drummers, to the singers at last week’s Mòd in Glasgow and the original performers on the MOJO stage in Ardfern.

It is encouraging to see such home-grown talent. Congratulations to each and every one of you and thank you for letting us in on your victories.

Good luck, Aileen

A wee word of encouragement to Aileen McGowan who will bravely shave her head in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland tomorrow (Saturday October 26).

If her husband Chris makes a mess of it, as they both joked, just remember winter is well on the way and a woolly hat won’t look too out of place.

Brilliant book festival

The seventh annual Tarbert Book Festival takes place this weekend, giving enthusiastic readers a fantastic opportunity to meet with an array of authors and to enjoy the experience of a festival on their doorstep.

This year’s varied line-up is proving to be as popular as ever and we hope the organisers enjoy a well-deserved Kintyre gin at the end of it all.