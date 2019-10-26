Wins on the road for Red Star youth teams 

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Red Star 2007s made the trip through to Dunoon to start their league campaign with an Argyll derby.

After successfully topping their league cup group the youngsters were looking forward to getting their league campaign off the ground.

A fine performance saw the boys from Lochgilphead run out winners by 7-3 in a competitive game against a good Dunoon team on Sunday October 20.

The Star youngsters played some nice football and backed it up with a sound display of teamwork working hard and supporting each other. The win continues an encouraging start to the season. Scorers for Star were Gibson with four and Semple with three.

The 2004 Red Star team were also away playing last seasons runners up Shettleston through in Glasgow.

A tough game was expected and it remained close for the first 60 minutes by which point Star had a 3-1 lead before adding two more goals in the latter stages of the game for a fine 5-1 victory.

A solid hard working performance from everyone with two goals each from Mclean and McMurchy and one from Caskie.

Excellent results for both teams. This Sunday (October 27) both teams are at home on the astro with the 2007s kicking off at 11.30 and the 2004s at 2pm.