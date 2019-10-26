Spooky party for Inveraray Senior Citizens
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Inveraray Senior Citizens welcomed Antonia Baird, community development officer with Argyll and Bute Council, to their latest Wednesday Club meeting.
Antonia talked about the community planning project and handed out questionnaires for completion. There was much discussion in the hall of the questions.
The next meeting of the Wednesday Club will be on October 30 for a Halloween party at 2pm in the Nicoll Hall. New faces always welcome.
The group’s committee will also be holding a stall at the FirstAid4Gambia craft fair on Sunday November 3.
Homebaking will be for sale and a selection of great prizes will be up for grabs in the tombola. All proceeds made from the stall will go towards club funds.