No previous zombie experience required

Argyll will be invaded by zombies later this year – and the drama club behind the apocalypse is appealing for budding young actors to join them.
S’DRAMAsh Drama Club is performing the play 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse in December and needs high school aged ‘zombies’ to come along and infest the stage.
No previous acting – or zombie – experience is necessary and there are no lines to learn, other than moaning ‘brains’ a few times. The lucky young actors will get covered in blood, guts and gore and get to feast on entrails and brains – all fake and vegetarian-friendly of course.
Shuffle along to Lochgilphead Community Centre from 7pm to 9.30pm on Monday October 28 if you are interested in finding out more, or contact Sue Pannell at sdramash@yahoo.co.uk