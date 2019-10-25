Planning application goes in for Lochgilphead front green revamp

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It has been talked about for years but now, at last, a scheme to improve Lochgilphead’s front green has taken the first formal step to becoming reality.

On October 7, Argyll and Bute Council accepted a planning application to improve the green, considered by many to be Lochgilphead’s shop window for anyone using the A83 through the town.

Plans for the 1.27 hectare (3.1 acre) site include a walking/cycling route, a seating wall parallel to the sea wall, a public square with space for events, children’s play areas, a picnic area and a new avenue of trees.

Drainage will be a key feature of the proposal, with new field drains planned along with a raising of surface levels to match the height of the 500mm (foot and a half) high seating wall on the sea front.

The majority of funding for the £1.7 million scheme will come from the council’s Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Scheme, set up almost three and a half years ago, with a further recent boost of £200,000 through the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund.

Submission of the planning application comes after months of detailed planning and public consultation and the move was welcomed by Lochgilphead Community Council.

Convener Andy Buntin said he was ‘delighted’ the project is on track and in line with the original timetable.

He added: ‘After a number of years of doubt and frustration, we see the results and are looking forward to being involved when the main contractor is announced.

‘Credit to the council which put an extra sum of money from the small town fund to the kitty. Our thanks go to the efforts of our three councillors who have been a great help in the development.’

Councillor Sandy Taylor expressed frustration at the length of time it has taken to get moving, but said he was ‘delighted to welcome this key achievement in our ‘community-shaped’ project.

‘It is difficult to wait for something which we all want today,’ added Councillor Taylor, ‘but it will be worth waiting for and will provide a great uplift for everyone in Mid Argyll.’

Fellow Mid Argyll Councillor Dougie Philand also welcomed the news, saying: ‘This is a major step forward for the town and, when completed, it will make Lochgilphead a place to stop and spend time. Thanks must go to the community council which has been active to bring the plans to fruition and I hope Lochgilphead residents will be proud of the changes.’

Having previously expressed support for the project, Councillor Donnie MacMillan, a member of the planning committee, declined to comment at this stage.

If the plans are approved, it is hoped tenders will go out in December, with work expected to begin by March 2020.

The front green design can be viewed at argyll-bute.gov.uk/frontgreen.