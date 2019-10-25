Mid Argyll churches join forces

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The parish of Glenaray and Inveraray is forging a new link with the neighbouring Cumlodden parish, serving the Furnace and Minard area.

To celebrate the joining of the churches into a single congregation, a special service is to be held in Cumlodden Parish Church this weekend.

Following the recent retiral of parish minister, Reverend Dr Roderick Campbell, the process of finding a replacement is under way, but the weekend service of union will be conducted by Douglas Allan, moderator of the Argyll presbytery.

The service will start at 11am in the Furnace church on Sunday October 27, which means that no service will be held in Inveraray.

Everyone is welcome to come along to help celebrate the bond between these two Loch Fyne-side churches.

Cumlodden Church – linking with Glenaray and Inveraray Church. no_a43CumloddenChurch01