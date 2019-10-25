Inveraray drummer rolls to record tenth world title

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Colin Cameron

Inveraray and District Pipe Band’s drumming inspiration has beaten all- comers to win his ninth world solo drumming title in a row – and his tenth overall.

In reaching this milestone, Steven McWhirter beat his own record of adult world titles, raising the bar even higher for all aspiring snare drummers.

He achieved the accolade at the annual Andante-sponsored World Solo Drumming Championships at Glasgow Caledonian University, where 154 snare drummers and 59 tenor drummers gathered from all over the world to compete.

Steven, lead drummer with Inveraray and District Pipe Band, was accompanied in his sets by fellow band member and piper Daniel McDermott from the Isle of Bute.

His tenth adult world title comes after previous wins in 2006 and a further nine consecutive titles from 2011.

At the championships, organised by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, musicians were tested in two events; March, Strathspey and Reel (MSR) and Hornpipe and Jig, with the highest aggregate scorer winning the title. Steven won this year’s contest by 16 points, coming first in both.

Second place again went to Gareth McLees, Field Marshal Montgomery, with Michael McKenna, St Laurence O’Toole – Eire, finishing in third place.

His victory means Steven McWhirter has completed a rare quadruple success, also winning the World Pipe Band Championship, the Grade 1 drum corps Champion of Champions and the Grade 1 pipe band Champion of Champions during 2019 with Inveraray and District.

‘I feel very privileged to have both of these amazing trophies in the same year,’ said 36-year-old Steven.

Writing on social media he said: ‘Thank you to all who messaged over the past couple of days. It’s very much appreciated. Massive thanks to my wife Gracie for her unwavering patience and support.’

Also taking part in the championships, held on Saturday October 19, was snare drummer Tom Monaghan of novice juvenile Dunoon Grammar School Pipe Band. Tom, competing for the first time at the event, won his qualification heat and finished 11th overall.